Police brutality competes with coronavirus as cops lathi-charge civilians amid lockdown

India is a state of lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. People have been strongly encouraged to stay at home and all offices, stores and public spaces, save those providing essential services, have been closed. This lockdown, the Prime Minister had earlier announced, would be in place for three weeks, and was a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

And the police, it would appear, are rather determined to enforce the curfew. Visuals have emerged from several parts of the country, showing officials lathicharging civilians or even punishing them in various ways.

A photo taken by PTI for example showed three 'offenders' being made to hold their ears and do sit-ups as a police official brandishing a stick looks on.