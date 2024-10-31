Wasim Rizvi, Former Shia Waqf Board Chairman, Changes His Name For Third Time To Jitendra Narayan Singh Sengar

Former Chairman of Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, has reportedly changed his name again. Rizvi, who had ealier changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, has once again decided to change his name.
According to Bharat Samachar, his new name will be Thakur Jitendra Narayan Singh Sengar. The former chairman of Shia Waqf Board has rechristened himself as Thakur Jitendra Narayan Singh Sengar as his earlier name didn't make him "feel special," the report said.
Wasim Rizvi made news in 2021 when he converted to Hinduism in a much publicised event. He is also often in the news for his controversial comments.
