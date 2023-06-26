'Was PM Clueless?', Questions TMC After Modi Reportedly Asked Nadda 'What’s Happening In India?'

PM Narendra Modi was received at Palam Airport on Monday by BJP President JP Nadda | Twitter

Hours after reports emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon landing in India and back from his landmark visit to the US and Egypt, asked BJP national president JP Nadda, "What's happening in India?"("Bharat mein kya ho raha") at the Palam airport, politics broke out as TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale raised questions on Home Minister Amit Shah's claims made at the all party meeting called on Manipur that "PM Modi was constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur." Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned back to India post Sunday night and was welcomed at the airport by Union Ministers and BJP National President JP Nadda. Gokhale said that if reports of PM Modi asking the BJP party president about the state of affairs in India is true, then it shows the "PM was clueless on his foreign vacation". "Was the PM clueless on his foreign vacation all along & did Mr. Shah lie to the Opposition?" Gokhale asked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, reports claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after landing at the Palam airport, asked BJP National President JP Nadda "Bharat mein kya ho raha?" (So what is happening in India?)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Home Minister Amit Shah meets PM Modi

Hours after PM Modi arrived back in India, Home Minister Amit Shah met the PM and briefed him about the situation in Manipur. Reports also said that Home Minister Amit Shah also briefed PM Modi about the floods in Assam.

Prime Minister Chairs Meeting on Manipur

Moments after Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in violence-hit Manipur, the Prime Minister himself chaired a meeting on Manipur. Present in the meeting apart from officials were Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Read Also PM Modi Back In India After Maiden State Visit To US And Egypt (WATCH)