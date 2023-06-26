 PM Modi Back In India After Maiden State Visit To US And Egypt (WATCH)
PM Modi Back In India After Maiden State Visit To US And Egypt (WATCH)

The Prime Minister had emplaned for the US on June 20 and reached Egypt for his two-day tour on June 24. The Prime Minister concluded his visit on June 25 and emplaned for New Delhi on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi welcomed at the Palam airport by BJP President JP Nadda | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned back to India on the intervening night of June 25-26 from his maiden state visit to the United States and Egypt. The Prime Minister was received at the Palam airport by BJP national President JP Nadda, Union Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and other leaders of Delhi BJP. The Prime Minister had emplaned for the US on June 20 and reached Egypt for his two-day tour on June 24 and concluded it on June 25, Sunday.

article-image

"During this state visit, the kind of respect and honour PM Modi received, that is for the whole nation," said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

"We congratulated him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and told him that he shined bright (during the state visit)," said BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, who was present at the airport to receive PM Narendra Modi.

PM left for the US on June 20

The Prime Minister had reached the US late on June 20 and led the International Yoga Day programme on June 21 at the UN Headquarters. The Prime Minister then reached Washington DC, where he was welcomed for state dinner by US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden. The Prime Minister of India and the President of United States and First Lady exchanged gifts on their meeting.

State dinner attended by US and India business leaders and tycoons

The state dinner in the honour of PM Modi saw business leaders from India and the US in attendance. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and Anand Mahindra were among those part of the dinner programme.

article-image

The visit by PM had discussion over a range of issues and the Prime Minister also addressed a joint house of the US Congress, where is received multiple standing ovations.

Visit to Egypt

After wrapping up the high-profile US visit, the Prime Minister landed in Cairo. PM Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo and was accorded Egypt's highest honour - 'Order of the Nile' - by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday, June 25. Concluding the visit, the Prime Minister then emplaned for Delhi and reached Palam airport late on Sunday night.

article-image

