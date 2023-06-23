Watch: 15 Standing Ovations, 79 Applauses For PM Modi’s Address At The Us Congress |

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a captivating speech to the US Congress, receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Throughout his address, PM Modi's words resonated deeply, earning him an astounding 15 standing ovations and 79 rounds of applause, showcasing the immense admiration and appreciation for his message.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Triumph for Indian Diplomacy

The resounding applause and standing ovations PM Modi received marked a triumph for Indian diplomacy and showcased the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations. It was a testament to the Prime Minister's ability to connect with the audience and convey his vision effectively.

Historic Milestone

Notably, PM Modi created history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice. The speech this time was longer in duration than last time, which was about 45 minutes in 2016.

Key Themes and Takeaways

During his nearly one-hour-long address, PM Modi touched upon a range of themes that resonated with the audience. From highlighting the contributions of the Indian American diaspora to emphasizing the importance of prioritizing national interests over political polarization, each idea was met with applause and appreciation.

Celebrating Democracy and Freedom

One of the standout moments was PM Modi's passionate tribute to democracy and its enduring value. As he acknowledged the challenges faced by both India and the United States, the audience responded with fervent applause, recognizing the significance of his message in today's global landscape.

A Unifying Voice

PM Modi's call for unity among political leaders, despite differences, garnered tremendous support from the US Congress. The members applauded his plea to put the nation first, transcending partisan divisions and working together for the greater good.

As PM Modi concluded his historic speech, expressions of gratitude filled the hall, accompanied by chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" from the crowd. The enthusiastic response and standing ovations showcased the deep resonance of his words and the impact of his diplomacy.