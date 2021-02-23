Was beaten up by cops: Activist Nodeep Kaur

Chandigarh / Jammu / New Delhi

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur in her bail plea before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has claimed that she was severely beaten up at a police station after her arrest by the Sonipat police last month.

The 23-year-old activist, hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, has also claimed that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Kaur is currently lodged in Karnal jail in Haryana.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday had adjourned the hearing on her bail plea and posted the matter for February 24. In the bail plea filed through her counsels Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Harinder Deep Singh Bains, Kaur stated she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), IPC.

Farmer leader among 2 held from Jammu

The Delhi Police has arrested two people, including a prominent farmer leader, from Jammu for their alleged involvement in the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on January 26, officials said on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir United Kisan Front Chairman Mohinder Singh (45), a resident of Chatha area of Jammu city, and Mandeep Singh (23), a resident of Gole Gujral, Jammu, were "active participants" and "key conspirators" in the violence at the historic fort, the Delhi Police said.

Deep Sidhu in 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws.

Unions object to Delhi Police posters: Agitating farmer unions on Tuesday objected to Delhi Police putting posters that allegedly warned off protesters at the Tikri border site, even as the force claimed these were not new and only informed the protesters that they would not be allowed to enter the national capital. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said it is opposed to the police's move as the protesters were exercising their constitutional right and appealed to the farmers to continue their sit-in peacefully.

UP farmers to observe fast

Five farmers from each Uttar Pradesh village will fast for eight hours daily and send messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking withdrawal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan president V M Singh said on Tuesday.

UP Congress general secy

resigns: Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary Brahma Swaroop Sagar resigned from the party on Tuesday alleging groupism and indiscipline in the party. Sagar was in BSP earlier and had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.