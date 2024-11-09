'Was Almost Trafficked, Raped, Looted...': Woman Shares Harrowing Experience With Ola Cab Driver At Bengaluru Airport; Calls 112 To Escape

Woman Shares Harrowing Experience With Ola Cab Driver At Bengaluru Airport | X

Bengaluru: A woman narrated the terrifying ordeal which she went through at the Bengaluru Airport on Saturday. The woman experienced a harrowing experience after she took an Ola cab from the airport to reach her destination. She claimed that she was almost trafficked, raped, looted or assaulted by the cab driver.

The woman was saved after she dialed 112 and the police arrived at her location and rescued her. She said in her complaint that she booked the cab from outside the airport after she landed at the airport at around 10.30 PM and took the cab from the Ola pickup station. The random cab driver was allowed by the airport authority inside the airport who approached her and said that he will drop the woman to her desired location.

The woman took the cab and as soon as the cab left the airport, the woman kept on telling him the OTP to which the driver did not responded. He asked the woman to put her destination location in his phone map after she asked him about where was he taking her even without asking the destination. He claimed that his Ola app was not working. The woman then understood that he will demand more money for the ride. She told him that the app is showing Rs 1300 for the ride to her destination. However, the driver asked for Rs 1500 as his cab was a Sedan.

The woman said that she will pay the amount which is being shown in the app and not more than that. The cab driver kept on asking for 1500. The woman got suspicious and was also getting panicked as the roads were empty, she asked the cab driver to return to the pickup destination. The driver did not respond to it and told the woman that his friend will take her to the destination in Rs 1300 as his was a mini car. He stopped the cab at a petrol pump and asked the woman to pay Rs 500 for the petrol as his GPay was not working. Terrified over the situation, the woman dialed 112 and called the cops.

The police arrived at the spot after 20 minutes and took the driver into their custody. The driver who has been identified as Basavaraj, was taken to the police station and the woman also shared the pic of the driver sitting behind the bars. She also claimed that she suspected that the cab driver was drunk or under the influence of some substance. However, she was not sure about the same. She shared the ordeal on her social media account identified as @doctorniikii.

She shared the number of the cab and also the pic of the driver at the airport and also while he was sitting behind the bars. She said, "Almost got trafficked/raped/looted/assaulted by a random cab driver who was let in by @BLRAirport in the Ola pickup station & impersonated to be one at terminal 1 of BLR airport at 10:30pm. had I not called 112, I’d not be here typing this."

She further said, "Omit my handwriting, I hope you understand you’re not safe travelling alone even in one of the most safest city in the country that too taking an airport cab;my fault? just wanting to reach home asap without having doubts on the cab driver’s intentions SAVDHAN RAHEIN,SATARK RAHEIN"

She also said, "Maybe he did all this only for extra bucks, maybe he had worse intentions, maybe he was intoxicated, I DO NOT KNOW. I was lucky enough to escape the worst around 11pm in the middle of nowhere; being on call with a male friend, helped me to call 112 asap & I acted swiftly."

"I hope it reaches more people, & airport authorities are more careful of such drivers entering pickup stations & to the ladies, have 112 on speed dial PELASE," she added.

She also said that she wrote the complaint by herself and there were no female constable inside the police station. She said, "I wrote it all by myself, without informing my parents of the situation, with no female constable in the entire police station (later Airport authority, sent one female from airport on my demand), with barely any phone battery & just tears."