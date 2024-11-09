'Putting India On India’s Map': Comedian Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric; Here's How Netizens Reacted | File

What happens when sharp humor meets corporate silence? Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal have been engaged in an ongoing online feud that began last month and shows no signs of ending.

Ever since their clash began last month, Kamra has kept up a relentless stream of posts targeting the electric vehicle company, using his trademark wit to critique Ola's operations. While Aggarwal initially engaged, he has since remained silent

Kamra’s Latest Quip

Kamra recently took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with another jab at Ola Electric, posting: "Breaking News :- OLA to put two pedals & one chain to upgrade your electric bike into hybrid cycle…Big move by CEO @bhash in National Interest. Putting India on India’s map."

His remark quickly caught the attention of netizens, sparking renewed discussions about the comedian’s ongoing clash with the electric vehicle company.

Netizens Reaction

Kamra's post received a wide range of reactions, from supportive comments to outright criticism.

One user wrote, “When Kunal’s comedy falls flat, paid tweets seem to be his backup plan. Nice try Kunal Bhai!”

Another user humorously added, “Kunal ka dimag OLA pe joke maar maar ke dimagi ‘petrol’ uda chuka hai. Kaash electric hota, kam se kam fuel ka kharcha to bachta. Ab to bas ‘OLA OLA’ ke drums bajta hai.”

A more direct critique read, “Kunal Kamra ko lagta hai paid tweets se Bhavesh ka vision kamzor ho jayega. Bhai, aapke jokes bhi aapke tweets jitne hi outdated hain!”

One user harshly posted, “Breaking News:- Kunal Kamra is overwhelmed after getting ‘GADHA’ comments all over the world and he has officially changed his name to GADHA. Now, He will be called GADHA KAMRA. Big step by CEO of Berozgaari Mandali @kunalkamra88 in national interest.”

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Silence

Despite Kamra’s continued jabs, Bhavish Aggarwal has chosen to stay silent, either as a strategic decision or out of disinterest in fueling further online drama.