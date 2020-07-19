Was a Nepali man humiliated and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram? Here's the story

On Saturday, a total of six people were arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh. Police also said that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi. The cops also said that man was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in the video.

A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared. In the viral video, some people can be seen tonsuring the man, who is seated cross-legged near a river and forcing him to say "Jai Shri Ram" and "Nepal PM Murdabad". The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group. In the video, the victim was heard speaking in Nepali, but the police said he might not be a citizen of Nepal as initially believed.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Varanasi SSP Amit Pathak said, “A person, Arun Pathak, posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case”.