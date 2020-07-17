Shocking bigotry: Nepal man forced to chant anti-Nepal slogs, Jai Shri Ram written on his scalp in Varanasi

Members of a group forced a Nepali citizen to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and slogans against Nepal Prime Minister K.P Oli. 'Jai Shri Ram' was also written on the man's scalp. The incident is reported from the city of Varanasi.

The group that calls themselves Vishwa Hindu Sena on Facebook, recorded and shared the video of the incident that made it go viral on social media. The Varanasi police have registered a case against Arun Pathak, the convenor, and other members of the group.

It is believed that the incident happened in the wake of PM Oli's controversial comment about the 'real' Ayodhya being in Nepal and not in Uttar Pradesh, India.

