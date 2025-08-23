BIG Twist In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Case: Complainant Arrested By Karnataka Police For Providing 'False' Information, Claim Reports

Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Case: Complainant Arrested By Karnataka Police For Providing 'False' Information (File Image) | X/@kavashivani

Bengaluru: Bengaluru: In a big twist in the Dharmasthala "mass burial" case , the complainant was arrested for reportedly providing false evidence to the Karnataka Police. At the time of the arrest, the whistleblower in the case was wearing a mask to hide his identity.

The complaint was named for the first time since the matter surfaced, reported NDTV. He will be produced before the Beltangady court by the SIT officials. The complainant was taken into custody after an intense interrogation for over 20 hours by the police.

He had levelled allegations against the Dharmasthala temple administration of "illegal mass burial" of raped and murdered women. As the police failed to gather anything substantial after excavating over 16 spots shown by the 'masked' complainant, the SIT interrogated him.

After the arrest, the whistleblower was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

The complainant confessed to being lured by certain individuals to make allegations and press for a specific course of investigation, reported IANS, citing sources.

Following the serious claims made by the complainant, authorities had carried out excavations at 17 different locations in the temple town of Dharmasthala.

What Complainant Had Claimed?

On July 11, the complainant claimed that he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala, and recorded his statement.

He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault.

In addition, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull, allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites, to the SIT.

He was given protection under the Witness Protection Act, and facilities were extended. According to reports, the complainant's protectin can also be revoked.

Hindu Activist Arrested By Brahmavar Police:

On Thursday, the Brahmavar police in Udipi district arrested Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, who is leading the movement against the temple administration in the case. Notably, Thimarodi is the president of the Rashtriya Hindu Jagarana Vedike. However, the case was not related to the Dharmasthala illegal mass burial, but his derogatory remarks against senior BJP leader BL Santhosh.

He was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody, while the bail application will be heard on August 24.

YouTuber Booked:

Bengaluru-based YouTuber Sameer MD was also booked for allegedly defaming the Dharmasthala temple. Sameer has reportedly made several videos about the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Ujire.