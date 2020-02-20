Waris Pathan says 15 crore Muslims can 'dominate' 100 crore Hindus, gets panned

“We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. Time has now come to achieve Azadi, if we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They were mocking us for hiding behind women (during anti-CAA protests). Do not forget, these are lionesses who has come out yet and you are already afraid of these women. Be aware and know what happens if we all (Muslims) unite together,” said Waris Pathan.

After the video went viral on social, netizens brutally trolled the former MLA for his comments. One user said: "These people are an equal threat to the country..like the hindutva brigade.. such people should be put behind bars." While other user said: "Shame on you."

Here's what Twitter had to say: