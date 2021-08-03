Warfare in Afghanistan has sharpened challenge of terrorism: EAM S Jaishankar at BRICS

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Tuesday while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of BRICS said that India's presidency of BRICS is underpinned by four pillars of reforms - multilateral system, counter-terrorism cooperation, technological and digital solution for sustainable development goals and people-to-people cooperation.

Commenting on disruption in Afghanistan and constant humanitarian crisis, he said, "Transition in Afghanistan that we are seeing today and warfare that's being forced upon its people, have sharpened challenge of terrorism. Left unattended, its edge will be deeply felt not just in Afghanistan neighbourhoods but beyond".



"Legitimacy in the present day cannot be derived from mass brutality or covert agendas. Representation peace and stability are inextricably linked", he added.

"Pandemic has rudely reminded us that institutions built to tackle problems of the 1940s desperately need to be upgraded. Expansion of permanent membership of the Security Council (UNSC) is a necessary ingredient., but not sufficient. More action required to fill the gaps", Jaishankar said.