Underlines importance of Gulf countries in PM Modi's foreign policy: EAM S Jaishankar on NEET centres in Dubai, Kuwait

The Ministry of Education on Thursday decided to add a centre in Dubai for the medical entrance exam NEET this year. Earlier, the ministry had announced that for the first time the exam will be conducted in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

"To further facilitate the Indian student community in the middle-east, an exam centre for NEET(UG) 2021 has been opened in Dubai in addition to the one already opened in Kuwait city. This is the 1st time exam centres have been created outside India," tweeted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"This is a landmark step taken in the best interests of students and the Indian diaspora in the middle-east, in line with the NEP," he added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy due to the decision.

"#NEET centres in Dubai and Kuwait underline importance of Gulf and Diaspora in PM @narendramodi‘s foreign policy. Commend @dpradhanbjp for meeting the demand," he tweeted.