'Wanted a son': UP father mercilessly hurls two-day-old girl child on floor to death, threatens wife of 'talaq'

'Wanted a son': UP father mercilessly hurls two-day-old girl child on floor to death | Unsplash

Uttar Pradesh: A merciless father put his newborn daughter to death after hurling the baby on the floor of a maternity clinic. The heartbreaking incident was reported from Pilibhit district on Wednesday. News agency PTI identified the man as Mohammad Farhan, husband of Shabbo Begum, and reported that he indulged into the cruel act after being upset with the sex of the baby born to them.

Girl child passes away after father flings her

After the baby died instantly due to the act, the wife reported the case to the local police and filed an oral complaint in which she claimed that her husband used to curse her for giving birth to two daughters earlier and even subjected her to cruelty.

It was further noted that Shabbo's mother filed a written police complaint, but was rather asked to compromise and settle the issue. "The police are putting pressure on me to compromise with my husband and settle the matter," Shabbo was quoted in a PTI report.

Harassed during pregnancy

Shabbo alleged that when she was pregnant, her husband hit her on the abdomen several times, threatening to give her 'talaq' if she gave birth to a girl again, after having two daughter already.

Meanwhile, Puranpur Kotwali SHO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi told media the couple has settled the matter amicably, however, the wife refuted the SHO's claim.

Clarifying on the incident, Circle Officer Sunil Dutt said on Friday said that the victim wants an FIR registered and the needful would be done. "I will look into the matter and probe allegations levelled against the SHO. If the victim wants an FIR registered, it will be lodged."

(With PTI inputs)