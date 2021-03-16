Want to recognize efforts of India in vax program: Finland PM Sanna Marin in summit with PM Modi

"I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program", said Finland Prime Minister, Sanna Marin during a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit was held to provide a "blueprint" for the future expansion of the bilateral partnership between India and Finland.

The two leaders covered the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Opening on India's massive vaccination drive, Sanna Marin said, "The top item on the agenda of all heads of governments is the COVID19 pandemic. I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program".

PM Narendra Modi explaining the medical export data said, "In 2020, we sent medicines and other essentials to more than 150 countries. And in recent weeks, about 70 countries have received more than 58 million doses of made in India vaccines."

He also urged the Finnish PM to join Finland in International Solar Alliance and CDRI. "These international institutions will benefit from Finland's expertise," he added.