'Want to concentrate on organizational work ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls': TMC leader Arpita Ghosh after resigning as Rajya Sabha MP

Kolkata: A day after resigning from Rajya Sabha MP post, Arpita Ghosh on Thursday said that she wants to concentrate on organizational work ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“In have taken this decision in June and have spoken to several senior leaders including Derek O’ Brien. I think that taking part in organizational works before the 2024 Lok Sabha election is a bigger thing than being the Rajya Sabha MP,” said Arpita.

The former TMC Rajya Sabha MP also added that since she was Lok Sabha MP before she knows how to work on field.

“There is hardly anything to do in Rajya Sabha. I was in Lok Sabha earlier and I know how to work for people on field,” further mentioned Arpita.

The TMC sources said that there were several complaints against Arpita for which the top officials of TMC had asked her to resign.

“There were several complaints against Arpita, especially about her rough behavior and also that she didn’t work as Rajya Sabha MP. After receiving so many complaints the senior leadership had asked her to resign,” mentioned the sources.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that Arpita had to resign as the Trinamool Congress is trying to bring new faces in the party.

“In the recent past leaving Congress in Assam Sushmita Dev had joined the TMC and the TMC had nominated her name in Rajya Sabha. To promote new faces Arpita was asked to resign but her party gave her a lot as she had enjoyed many positions there,” said Ghosh.

Slamming Ghosh, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that the BJP Chief has no ‘right’ to speak about the internal matter of TMC.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:31 PM IST