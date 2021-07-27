'Want discussion in presence of PM Modi and Amit Shah': TMC MP Sukhendu Ray threatens to stop dialogue in House until Pegasus issue is discussed

New Delhi: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that untill the BJP government discusses the Pegasus issue, the TMC MPs won’t allow discussion on any other topic.
“Parliament is the only place to discuss this matter. But the BJP government is not allowing the opposition to even raise the topic. We want discussion on this topic in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah or else the TMC will oppose discussion on any other topic,” said Sukhendu.
Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also demanded an all party meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Pegasus snooping scam.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Babul Supriyo slammed Banerjee’s visit to New Delhi.
“In West Bengal the law doesn’t rule the state, the government rules with their own set of laws. Didi is trying to write a new constitution for Bengal. After winning Assembly polls, Didi is daydreaming of becoming the Prime Minister. She has visited Delhi, let her enjoy the weather and get back to Bengal,” slammed the singer-turned-politician.
West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya also slammed Banerjee’s meeting with several Congress leaders in the national capital.
“Trinamool Congress is a branch from Congress and not just them, even the commoners are aware of the misrule of the Congress government,” said Shamik.
In a bid to unite the Opposition against the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a four-day tour to the national capital, will meet several leaders on Wednesday, including interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
