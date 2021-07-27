'Want discussion in presence of PM Modi and Amit Shah': TMC MP Sukhendu Ray threatens to stop dialogue in House until Pegasus issue is discussed

New Delhi: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that untill the BJP government discusses the Pegasus issue, the TMC MPs won’t allow discussion on any other topic.

“Parliament is the only place to discuss this matter. But the BJP government is not allowing the opposition to even raise the topic. We want discussion on this topic in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah or else the TMC will oppose discussion on any other topic,” said Sukhendu.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also demanded an all party meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Pegasus snooping scam.