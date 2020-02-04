VPN apps in demand in Valley to make up for low-speed 2G

But the restoration of mobile internet 2G in Kashmir after nearly six months generated little hope due to extremely slow speed.

“We are not able to upload the videos,” Zahoor, a photo journalist said. “The speed is extremely slow.”

For broadband restoration the businessmen are signing bonds committing not to allow IP address for accessing social media. The bond also bars use of VPNs, Wifi, encrypted files, videos and uploading of photos. All USB ports of the computer will have to be disabled also.

The business units or the company will be responsible for the breach or misuse of the internet. The business house is also required to provide complete access to all its content and infrastructure as and when required by security agencies.

A MAC (minimum access control) will ensure restriction to the use of internet access to registered devices through a single PC.