Voting begins for 80 Municipal boards in Assam

Guwahati (Assam): Polls for 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards across the state have begun where more than 16 lakh voters comprising 8.32 lakh males, 8.41 lakh females and 17 transgender will decide the fate of 2,532 candidates in the fray.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

"For the first time, EVMs are used instead of ballot papers in these elections," said Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup on Assam Municipal elections Adequate security arrangements have been made across the state.

The votes will be counted on March 9.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:11 AM IST