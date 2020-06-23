Vizag gas leak: Andhra Pradesh HC hears writs filed by South Korean nationals

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Three writs were filed by eight Korean nationals in the Andhra Pradesh High Court who had arrived in India on May 13, 2020, to look into the cause of the accident in the LG Polymers factory at Vizag.

The matters came up for hearing on Monday and it was argued by the petitioners that they do not belong to LG India and that they are employees of the parent company in Korea. It was further argued that the police had issued a notice asking the petitioners to be present for enquiries.

The petitioners also stated that they were not being allowed to leave the country by the police. However, the Advocate General (AG) arguing for the state stated that the Petitioners were never stopped from leaving by the police.