Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Pradesh High Court orders complete seize of LG Polymers' premises

On May 7, several people were killed and many others affected after a major chemical gas leak at Visakhapatnam's LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village.

The styrene gas leak had killed at least eight people and thousands of others had fallen ill. People were rushed to King George Hospital after complaining of burning sensation in the eyes and breathing difficulties soon after the chemical leak occurred. Many were seen lying on the ground unconscious. Reportedly, the leak occurred at around 3 am.

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued interim directions to completely seize the premises of LG Polymers. The High Court directed that none of the assets would be allowed to be shifted.