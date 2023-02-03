Visva Bharati hits back at Mamata Banerjee: 'She sees through ears, should use her brain' | ANI

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with few professors and students of Visva Bharati University, the central varsity on Thursday slammed back Mamata alleging that she ‘sees through ears’.

Claiming that Mamata’s comment after meeting few students and professors were derogatory, the central varsity issued a three-page statement urging her to ‘use her brain’.

“You always listen to your flatterers. We would request you not to see through your ears and to use your brain. Your favourite disciple (Anubrata Mondal) without whom you cannot imagine Birbhum is in jail and no one knows when he will be out,” read a part of the letter.

The press statement signed by Visva Bharati Public Relation Officer Mahua Banerjee also mentioned, “Visva Bharati as a central university. We are better off without your blessings because we are used to the guidance of the Prime Minister.”

It may be noted that on Tuesday without taking the name of Visva Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, referring to the ‘discord’ between Visva Bharati and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen over a land issue, Mamata questioned his worthiness to be in that post.

Addressing a public meeting at Burdwan, Mamata on Thursday confirmed that she will continue to be by the side of the professors and students of the central varsity instituted by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

A descendant of Rabindranath Tagore and an ashramite said that the way (language) in which the letter is written ‘denigrates’ the glory of Visva Bharati.

