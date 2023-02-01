Administrators in Visva-Bharati do not have emotions: Mamata Banerjee a day after meeting Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

File pic

Shantiniketan: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen and handed him documents of the land of his residence, Mamata on Tuesday met few students and professors of Visva Bharati University.

Talking to the media, she alleged that administrators in Visva-Bharati do not have emotions.

“If the varsity administration had emotional capability, then the students would not have been harassed. . This is what I have understood after speaking to the students, and interacting with their families. All of them have the same complaint,” said Mamata.

After meeting with the students and teachers, Mamata also claimed that the teachers of the central varsity are being terminated from jobs.

“One should remember that Visva Bharati is a place of international recognition. We are proud that it exists in Bengal. Today, after hearing about the treatment being meted out to the students and staff, I feel disheartened. The state government will be in touch with the students, teachers, and officials of the varsity and decide the future course of action after deliberation and discussions,” added Mamata. She also asked her party MPs to raise the issue in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the central varsity Bidyut Chakraborty said if Amartya Sen is so confident then he should move to the court and said the Chief Minister has given the land records of 1943.

