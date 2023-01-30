Vistara flight en route to Ahmedabad diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
The Vistara flight en route Ahmedabad, which departed from Delhi, was diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility.

The flight was expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9.10 am today.

The airline in their statement said, "Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am."

Earlier on January 19, a Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30 am on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.

Flight UK543 scheduled to reach the Odisha capital from Mumbai, Maharashtra, was diverted to the West Bengal capital because of dense fog.

with agency inputs

