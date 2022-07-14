'Vision 2047, India towards rule of Islamic state': Banned outfit PFI's document seized by Bihar Police

Banned extremist Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) | Photo: PTI

While India is celebrating the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the banned extremist Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) has asked its followers to make India an Islamic state by 2047.

According to the eight-page document, 'Vision 2047, India towards the rule of an Islamic state,' seized by Phulwari Sharif police station from Ahmad Manjil, outskirts of Patna last night from a training centre allegedly run by PFI, the year 2047 signifies the end of the century of 'Independent India' and the beginning of a new one pregnant with changes-positive and negative, cataclysmic or otherwise.

"We dream of 2047 where the political power has returned to the Muslim community from whom it was unjustly taken away by the Britishers," states the document.

The sensational document was found along with 26 flags of PFI and literature by the police during searches in the Muslim-dominated areas as intelligence had sent inputs targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his July 12 visit to the Bihar Assembly.

Police had reports that for the last fortnight, suspected terrorists were staying in the area and getting training in martial arts from trainers sent from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

While an FIR has been filed regarding the matter, the Patna Police on Thursday arrested three suspected militants identified as Mohammad Jamaluddin, a retired sub-inspector of Jharkhand police, Ajzar Parwej and Arman Malik. The FIR further names 25 others, including many from outside Bihar, for planning to foment communal tension during the PM's visit.

According to the seized material, the vision document of PFI says that even if 10 per cent of the total Muslim population rally behind their organisation (PFI), "We will subjugate the COWARD majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India."

The booklet suggests stages of progression towards Islamic rule and asks Muslims to organise themselves irrespective of their sects and affiliations.

"All frontal organisations should expand and recruit new members, facilitate member's entry into the civil and judicial services and create differences within the RSS by isolating the OBCs, EBCs, SCs and STs and projecting ut an upper community organisation," states the document.

The PFI leaders had assembled at Phulwari Sharif on July 6 and 7, five days ahead of Modi's arrival in the state. As per the police, PFI had received money from neighbouring Islamic countries and three of their accounts have been seized. Money had come from Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh, police said.

Athwar Parwej, one of the arrested accused, was an activist of the now banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and had facilitated legal aid to the jailed members of the organization. His brother too was an accused in the 'Gandhi Maidan serial explosions' that took place in October 2013, when the then PM candidate, Narendra Modi was addressing an election meeting.

Police said those who had come from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were training the local Muslim youths in swordplay and martial arts and brainwashing them. They were found staying in local hotels with changed names.