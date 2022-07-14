Watch Video: PFI training camps and RSS shakhas are same, claims senior Bihar cop | Video Screengrab

Bihar senior SP Manajvjit Singh Dhillon has stirred a hornet’s nest by likening the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India – which is in news for the wrong reasons – with the RSS.

Talking to media persons after recovery of PFI documents and flags, Dhillon said the outfit was imparting physical training to Muslim youths in Madrasas and mosques, as the RSS does in its Shakhas.

Stretching the analogy further, the IPS officer said just as in the ‘shakas’ youngsters are given martial arts training and taught how to wield a lathi, in PFI training centres, the recruits get training in swordmanship. Dhillon said PFI was also propagating its agenda in the Muslim seminaries.

The BJP, taking strong exception to the equating of the RSS with PFI, has asked the government to sack him.

Manoj Sharma, a former BJP MLA and spokesman of the party, said, "Dhillon has lost his mental balance. He should be dismissed from service.’’

Another BJP spokesperson Arwind Kumar Singh said: "This officer does not know anything about the RSS. He should be removed immediately. He is not able to distinguish between a terrorist organisation and the RSS".

BJP Darbhanga MP Harikirshna Bachoul has asked the government to remove the SSP and send him to an RSS shakha for training. Dhillon is an IPS officer of the 2009 batch.