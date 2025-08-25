'Hope Justice Isn’t Swayed By Subscriber Count': Netizens React After Comedian Samay Raina Spotted Posing For Selfies With Lawyers At SC- VIDEO

A video of comedian Samay Raina, who appeared before the Supreme Court earlier today, has surfaced on social media showing him posing with lawyers for selfies. The video has sparked reactions from social media users.

Raina arrived at the Supreme Court after being summoned over offensive and derogatory remarks made against persons with disabilities.

The video was reportedly captured before the hearing. In the video, Samay Raina can be seen posing for selfies with a smile on his face. Several lawyers took selfies with the comedian.

The video has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. Reacting sharply to the video, an X user wrote, "YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina arrives at the Supreme Court, where his case will be heard shortly. Lawyers are taking selfies with him. Hope the honourable judge will not do the same too."

"Such a dirty person and people are taking selfies with him, considering him as God," commented another user.

"Influencers may mock the system, but today the system gets to judge the mockery. Let's hope justice isn't swayed by subscriber count," wrote a third user.

However, some users echoed their voices in support of the comedian.

"Wow. Something so small that should have been finished with a simple apology tweet and 18+ rating is now being debated in the highest court. What a waste of judicial resources. Not blaming Samay here, rather blaming the whole establishment," wrote one user.

"What do you have against Samay? He said some silly jokes," wrote another user.

During the hearing today, the Supreme Court asked the comedian and four other social media influencers to display an apology on their podcast and programmes for ridiculing disabled persons.

The petition against the influencers was filed by an NGO over insensitive jokes made by Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjit Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Previously, Samay Raina was summoned by the SC for controversial remarks made on the comedy show 'India's Got Latent'.