 Viral Video: Snake Enters Vault Of Bank Of Baroda Branch In Vizag, Reptile Catcher Brought In To Rescue It
HomeIndiaViral Video: Snake Enters Vault Of Bank Of Baroda Branch In Vizag, Reptile Catcher Brought In To Rescue It

Viral Video: Snake Enters Vault Of Bank Of Baroda Branch In Vizag, Reptile Catcher Brought In To Rescue It

A snake catcher in Visakhapatnam was seen casually walking through a bank while carrying a venomous snake he had caught from inside the record room

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
In a video that has gone viral, a snake catcher in Visakhapatnam was seen casually walking through a bank while carrying a venomous snake he had caught from inside the vault.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at a Bank Of Baroda Branch in Vadalpudi, leaving employees both anxious and astonished.

The video shows the snake catcher, identified as Kiran, emerging from the record room with the snake in hand. He then walked through the bank, while staff members looked on in disbelief. What further puzzled onlookers was Kiran handing his phone to one of the employees to record a video of him holding the snake.

Watch the video here:

The most alarming aspect of the video is that Kiran caught the snake without using any of the proper equipment typically used in such situations. Snake catchers are usually expected to follow strict guidelines laid out by the Forest Department, which mandate the use of appropriate tools and techniques to safely handle and relocate snakes.

According to reports, after capturing the snake, Kiran released it into a nearby forest area. However, his methods have raised concerns, as they appear to be in clear violation of the established guidelines for snake handling.

The Forest Department’s guidelines specifically require snake catchers to handle snakes professionally, using proper tools and techniques suited to the specific type of snake being rescued. Additionally, the guidelines emphasise the importance of staying focused on the task and avoiding distractions, such as taking videos or engaging with bystanders.

The video has sparked debate online, with many questioning the safety and professionalism of Kiran's actions, given the potential danger involved in handling venomous snakes without proper precautions.

