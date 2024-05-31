Video: Former Miss Vizag Accompanied By Media Barges Into Room To Catch Her Husband Red-Handed Sleeping With Another Woman

X

Former Miss Vizag, Nakshatra, caused a stir in Visakhapatnam on Thursday when she exposed her husband, Tripurana Venkata Sai Teja's extramarital affair to the media.

As per reports, accompanied by journalists, Nakshatra led them to Teja's location, where they discovered him in the company of another woman.

The purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is currently going viral. In the video, Nakshatra can be seen barging into an apartment by force, only to find her husband inside with another woman who was sleeping on a mattress on the floor. Nakshatra can be heard crying and was seen throwing objects at the woman as she continued to curse her. As her husband intervenes, Nakshatra slaps him and continues to hit him multiple times.

Nakshatra and Teja's relationship had its roots in the film industry, where they met in 2013 while working on a project. They tied the knot in 2017 and have a daughter together.

Reports suggest that Nakshatra, despite her efforts to salvage their marriage, Teja had been involved in extramarital affairs. Frustrated by his actions, she opted to confront him publicly, bringing the media along for the revelation.

Teja, however, vehemently denied Nakshatra's allegations, asserting that she was falsely accusing him and his family members. He explained that the woman in question was merely discussing a film project with him at his office.

The altercation took place within the jurisdiction of the Three Town police station. As per information received by the police, the couple's divorce proceedings had been ongoing in a family court since 2021.