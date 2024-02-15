 Viral Video Shows Man Tying Dog's Legs With Rope, Dragging It Behind Motorcycle On Concrete Road In UP's Agra
Viral Video Shows Man Tying Dog's Legs With Rope, Dragging It Behind Motorcycle On Concrete Road In UP's Agra

The video quickly gained attention online, sparking outrage and condemnation from viewers who were appalled by the cruelty of the act.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 08:33 PM IST
In a horrible video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, a man sitting behind a motorcycle can be seen dragging a dog with a rope on a concrete road in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. 

In the footage, a man dressed in a lungi and a banyan, was seen tying the dog's legs with a rope, while another person sat on a motorcycle nearby, observing the scene.

As the man tightened the rope around the dog's legs, he mounted the motorcycle, and without any regard for the animal's well-being, started dragging it on the concrete road. The dog could be seen struggling and yelping in pain as it was forcibly pulled along the street. Meanwhile, other dogs in the vicinity barked and followed the distressing scene, adding to the chaos.

The video quickly gained attention online, sparking outrage and condemnation from viewers who were appalled by the cruelty of the act. Many expressed shock and disbelief at the inhumane treatment of the innocent animal, calling for action to be taken against the accused.

Authorities from the Sikandra Police Station were alerted to the incident and promptly launched an investigation into the matter. The individuals involved in the barbaric act were identified, and efforts were underway to apprehend them and hold them accountable for their actions.

