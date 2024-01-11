UP Shocker: Man Ties Dog To Motorcycle, Drags It At Full Speed In Ghazipur; Horrific Visuals Surface

A screengrab of a video posted on X shows a man dragging a dog tied to his motorcycle on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. |

In a horrific incident that has once pushed the subject of animal cruelty to the fore, a man tied a stray dog to his motorcycle and dragged it on a kaccha road at full speed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

In the purported video of the incident that is now going viral on social media platforms, the man can be seen dragging a dog tied to this motorcycle and speeding at full throttle as another person on a bike behind it follows and records the video.

Watch the horrific video here:

At the time of filing this report, the exact timing of the incident is not known. It is also unclear weather the dog survived or it.

This is not the first time that such a horrific incident has come to the fore, earlier, in July 2023, a group of people brutally thrashed a dog to death in MP’s Jabalpur. The video of the incident too had gone viral on social media. The alleged video showed the family members and supporters of the Sarpanch of a village dragging a dog down from stairs and beating it with thick sticks.

The video also showed another group of people standing nearby cheering for those unleashing the brutal act.