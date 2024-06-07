Viral Video Shows Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Trying To Touch PM Modi's Feet; Says 'Some Who Won Here & There, Will All Lose Next Time'

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) President Nitish Kumar on Friday once again attempted to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet. This happened after Nitish announced his party's support to Modi during a a key meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs in Delhi.

In a video that has now gone viral, Nitish can be seen walking towards towards the prime minister with folded hands and bowing to touch his feet. Modi then quickly stopped the Bihar chief minister from doing so and the two leaders proceeded shake hands.

Watch the video below

This is unusual. Nitish Kumar trying to touch PM Modi's feet.. 😳😳

pic.twitter.com/MQxi4mZjRS — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) June 7, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is approximately six months older than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish had grabbed eyeballs in May, shortly after switching sides from the Opposition INDIA bloc – of which he was one the founding members – to the NDA, when he tried to touch PM Modi's feet. During the second Lok Sabha election campaign, prime minister's second rally in Bihar was held in Nawada. Modi and Nitish were seated next to one another on a stage in seated on the stage. The Bihar CM then touched the prime minister's feet when they were having a conversation. The incident garnered widespread attention, with the Opposition criticising the move. However, BJP leaders supported saying that the gesture was way to show respect.

#WATCH | At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Bihar CM- JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar says "...'Agli baar jab aap aaiye toh kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega. Humko poora bharosa hai'..." pic.twitter.com/WtZT3KrOGM — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Meanwhile, during Friday's parliamentary meeting of the NDA members, Nitish took a jibe at the Opposition saying, "'Agli baar jab aap aaiye toh kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega. Humko poora bharosa hai' (I feel that the next time you (Modi) come back to power, those who have won seats here and there will not any of the seats. I have full faith)."