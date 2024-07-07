Viral VIDEO: Man Slaps & Kicks Thief Caught Stealing Purse Inside Delhi Metro; Where Are The Metro Marshals?

Man Slaps & Kicks Thief Caught Stealing Purse Inside Delhi Metro | X

Delhi: Delhi Metro has become a hub for fights, obscene reels, and couples making out every day. Another incident has come to light from the Delhi Metro, in which a thief was thrashed while he was caught in the act. As these incidents come to light, people are wondering where the Metro marshals, who have been appointed to stop such incidents inside the train and at the stations, are.

A video of the thief being thrashed inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media. In the video, a middle-aged man can be seen kicking and slapping the man caught stealing a purse in the crowded train.

There are reports that the incident occurred at Kashmiri Gate Metro Station, where a man was caught inside the train while trying to steal a purse from the person who thrashed him. In the video, the accused is seen pleading with the man and promising not to repeat the same thing ever again. However, the man does not heed his requests and slaps him in front of the crowd present inside the train. The accused can be heard saying, "Uncle ji, aaj ke baad nahi hoga." (Uncle Ji, this will never happen again).

The accused then tries to catch the feet of the man while apologizing for his act and urges him to spare him for the last time. As the accused leans forward to touch his feet, the man kicks him in the chest and then slaps him repeatedly. The incident was recorded by a woman accompanying the man, and she can be heard in the background saying, "Shakal dikhni chahiye taaki sabko pata chale chor hai yeh" (The face should be seen so that everyone can know that he is a thief). The exact date of the incident is not known yet; however, the video hit the internet on Sunday and has been going viral since then.

There are reports that the accused was caught while trying to steal the purse of a woman inside the train, after which he was brutally slapped and kicked. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.