Delhi Metro Video: Female Cops Slap Men Travelling In Ladies Coach; Netizens React After Visuals Go Viral

A video of female Delhi police officers standing at a metro station and punishing men who commuted in ladies coach of the Delhi metro has surfaced on social media. It shows a train arriving on a metro station in the national capital, followed by huge crowd getting off the transport. Two cops positioned at the entrance door of the ladies coach are seen pulling out men onboard, who travelled in the ladies section, and slapping them for doing so.

Uniformed cops dragged men outside the ladies coach and slapped them for their rule-violating act. The video recorded the officials in action. As soon as the door of the respective coach opened at the metro station, several men were spotted inside it.

Watch video below

The police asked them to clear the space and make way for women, for whom the coach was reserved. One by one, the female officers made the violators exit the crowded coach. At the end, the overcrowded coach turned into a manageable space. It was thus learned that the ladies coach was most occupied by men.

It has become a normal routine for police to beat public.. @DelhiPolice is it some new police procedure you follow other than Indian? Why not book each one of them as per procedure? Who gives you the permission to beat up offenders? And people glorifies this behaviour.. Shame https://t.co/k4hShSNHKG — HARMILAP GREWAL (@GARRY2070) June 21, 2024

As the video went viral on social media, the internet users appreciated the act done by the Delhi Police. "That's how it's done! Kudos to Delhi Police," they wrote. However, some condemned the cops slapping men and suggested physical violence on violators to be "Wrong." Reflecting on the scene from the Delhi metro, these netizens commented that slapping men for boarding or travelling in ladies coach is not a solution.