Viral Video: 3 Held for Playing 'Obscene Song' Outside Lucknow Temple To Celebrate Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Lucknow, January 24: Three persons have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly playing obscene songs to celebrate the Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha ceremony, outside a temple in the Narhi area of Hazratganj here. The police action came after a video of a crowd dancing to the song went viral on social media.

They have been booked for playing and dancing to an obscene song

“Three accused -- Mohit Gupta, Kuldeep Pal, and Abhishek Gupta -- have been booked for playing and dancing to the tune of an obscene song at a public place. The FIR was registered on Monday evening and the arrests were made on Tuesday,” said SHO Hazratganj Vikram Singh.

The 36-second-long video received 1.3 million views

The 36-second-long video received 1.3 million views and 4k likes on ‘X’. A netizen posted: “This song is played at Narhi Tiraha of Hazratganj. Just listen and decide what to do.”

UP Police and DCP Central were tagged in the post

UP Police and DCP Central were tagged in the post. Police sub-inspector, Hazratganj, Alok Shukla, who made the arrest said that the three had no political affiliations.

The three owned small kiosks and sold fruits and vegetables

“The three owned small kiosks and sold fruits and vegetables,” he said. Shukla said that the trio expressed innocence and rather disclosed to us that they had no ill-intention. “We were soaked in festivity and did not notice the lyrics of the song,” Mohit Gupta told reporters after his arrest.