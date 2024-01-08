 Haryana Shocker: 500 Women Students Accuse University Professor Of Sexual Harassment, Say 'He Touches Private Parts & Does Obscene Things'
Haryana Shocker: 500 Women Students Accuse University Professor Of Sexual Harassment, Say 'He Touches Private Parts & Does Obscene Things'

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
File photo

Chandigarh, January 8: Nearly 500 women students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana's Sirsa have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accusing a professor there of sexual harassment. They demanded his suspension and an inquiry led by a retired High Court judge.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to Vice Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state Home Minister Anil Vij, and National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, among others. The letter accuses the professor of "filthy and obscene acts".

'Professor Touching Private Parts'

He is accused of calling girls to his office, takes them to a bathroom. The students alleged he "touches private parts, and (does) obscene things with us". The girls said that when they protested, they were threatened with "very bad" consequences.

The letter claims this has been going on "for many months". University's Registrar Rajesh Kumar Bansal confirmed receipt of the anonymous letter.

