Villagers in Kamala Harris' Ancestral Town Wish Her Success By Making Traditional Designs

The villagers in Kamala Harris' ancestral village in Tamil Nadu making traditional designs to wish her. | ANI

People from US Vice President Kamala Harris' ancestral village made traditional designs to wish her success in the US Presidential Election 2024. The villagers of Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu were seen making the traditional Kolam designs. The designs have cultural significance in the state.

The design had a message for Harris, they read, "Vanakkam America - Kamala Harris - Vetripera Vazhthukal" (Namaste America - Kamala Harris - Best Wishes For Success.)

"The Thulasendrapuram village had earlier also wished for Kamala Harris before and she had won the US Vice Presidential elections. This time also we wish her success and pray for her to become an example of women's empowerment," said Arulmozhi, a villager, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We express our heartfelt wishes this time and want her to become US President. I strongly believe that she will win. We held a special puja and drew kolam in our houses wishing her a grand win," she added.

Voting for US Presidential Election 2024 is due to take place on Monday, November 5, 2024.

A special Puja was held in a temple in the village on Monday morning to pray for Harris' victory. Interestingly, some of Kamala Harris supporters from the US attended this prayer in person.

" I have come to see the village where Kamala Harris's grandparents were born and raised. We are waiting for the results of the election, we are nervous, we want her to win so badly," said Sherin Shivlinga as quoted by ANI. Sherin hails from Nevada in the US.

A separate puja was organised in the village by an organisation.

"Kamala Harris is going to contest the US Presidential elections. She will definitely win the elections. We have organised a special puja for her victory. If she wins the polls, it will be a very happy occasion for the whole state," said Ballu, founder of the organisation.

Kamala Harris' grandfather PV Gopalan was born in the village of Thulasendrapuram.

Harris is the Democratic Party candidate and is facing off Republican Party's Donald Trump in a race to the White House.