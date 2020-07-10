Vikas Dubey encounter: Kanpur gangster shot dead - latest updates

Dubey was arrested on Thursday at Ujjain, while visiting the town's famous Mahakal temple.

While there are contrasting claims from the guard and the priest of the temple that led up to the events of the arrest, one video where Dubey is heard shouting mein Kanpur wala Vikas Dubey hoon, has added a dramatic twist to a criminal case that has seen the plot twists that are straight out of a crime novel.

Dubey's arrest comes on the same day two of his aides were allegedly killed in an encounter.

On July 3, 2020, at least eight police officers were killed in an encounter Dubey and his henchmen.

Acting on a tip-off from two police officers, who were subsequently arrested, Dubey and his men waited as the police officials came to arrest them, without the slightest knowledge that they were walking into a death trap.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, officials said. Giving details of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police H C Awasthi said the notorious criminal might have got an inkling of the impending raid.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Dubey was tipped off by members of the police force. "As per evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police which resulted in the death of 8 policemen," SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu told ANI.

The two have now been arrested. Tiwari had been the former Station Officer of Chaubepur Police Station that has jurisdiction over the gangster's village. Reportedly, he had watered down charges against Dubey in previous cases.

IG of Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said that Tiwari and Beat Incharge KK Sharma had been present during the encounter, but had fled the site of the incident during the operation.