Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; Congress wonder, 'he chose to travel only to BJP-ruled states'

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. According to sources, Dubey was arrested from Mahakaal Mandir in Ujjain.

Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

It is learned that Dubey had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. He was identified by the security guards at the temple, who informed the police. The Madhya Pradesh police arrested taken the gangster and their Uttar Pradesh counterparts will now seek transit remand and bring him to Kanpur.

Dubey had been eluding the police since the past one week and though four dozen teams of Special Task Force and state police were chasing him, they could not nab him.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of Dubey, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.

Whereas, Shyamu Bajpai, also an aide to Dubey, has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000. Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) had gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district, earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress' Pawan Khera took to Twitter and wrote, "Interestingly, he chose to travel only to BJP rules states." "#VikasDubey is caught.. par picture abhi baki hai dost...," sais another Twitter user.

