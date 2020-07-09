Vikas Dubey Arrest: Digvijaya Singh claims senior BJP leader set it up, alleges it was to avoid encounter with UP Police

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Dubey had been eluding the police since the past one week and though four dozen teams of Special Task Force and state police were chasing him, they could not nab him.

The Madhya Pradesh police has taken the gangster away and their Uttar Pradesh counterparts will now seek transit remand and bring him to Kanpur. Five associates of Vikas Dubey have been shot dead in Uttar Pradesh after the killing of eight policemen last week in Bikru village in the dead of the night as they were ambushed by Dubey's men.

Two of his associates, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey were shot dead on June 3, hours after the massacre. Amar Dubey was shot dead on Wednesday in Hamirpur and Prabhat and Bauan Dubey were shot dead in Kanpur and Etawah respectively, on Thursday morning.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

(Inputs from Agencies)