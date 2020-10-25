Vijayadashami 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, others greet nation on Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others on Sunday extended wishes to countrymen on Dussehra (Vijayadashami).
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dussehra while wishing for prosperity among the people of India. "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country," the President tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to countrymen on the occassion Mahanavami and Dussehra. "Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone may get success in their works," Prime Minister said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
"Best wishes to all the countrymen on Vijayadashami. May this victory of good over evil and truth over untruth bring new inspiration in everyone's life," Modi said in another tweet.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes on Dussehra (Vijayadashami). Singh in a tweet said that he will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army, today. Singh will also be present at ''Shastra puja'' (worship of weapons) ceremony. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the Vijayadashami festival. On this auspicious occasion today, I will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army and will also be present in the Shastra Pujan ceremony," Singh said in a tweet.
Even, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes. "The Mahaparava of Vijayadashami is a festival to inspire and teach a man to abandon iniquity, arrogance and untruth, to follow the path of religion, conscience and truth. May Lord Rama give us the power to conquer evils. Best wishes to 'Vijayadashami'," Shah tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes on the occasion of Dussehra. "Victory is ultimately the truth. Happy Vijayadashami to all of you," he tweeted.
The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities across the country have been muted.
