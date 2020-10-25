Vijayadashami 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, others greet nation on Dussehra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes on Dussehra (Vijayadashami). Singh in a tweet said that he will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army, today. Singh will also be present at ''Shastra puja'' (worship of weapons) ceremony. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the Vijayadashami festival. On this auspicious occasion today, I will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army and will also be present in the Shastra Pujan ceremony," Singh said in a tweet.