Video: Youth Training For Gujarat Police Recruitment Exam Suddenly Collapses While Running, Dies Of Heart Attack In Jamnagar

In a tragic incident, a young man preparing for the Gujarat Police recruitment exam died of a sudden heart attack while jogging in Mota Bharudia village of Lalpur taluka in Jamnagar.

The heart-wrenching moment was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, adding to the growing number of cases involving sudden heart attacks among youth in recent months.

As per reports, the youth, identified as Hemant Bhai Jogal, was training alongside friends when the incident occurred. The CCTV footage of the incident shows Hemant running as part of his daily routine. He appears to stumble, stop abruptly, and then collapse to the ground. His friends, visibly shocked, rushed to his side to help.

Seeing Hemant's critical state, his friends immediately transported him to GG Hospital in Jamnagar. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival, confirming that he had suffered a fatal heart attack.

Hemant’s sudden death has shocked his village, where his father serves as the sarpanch.

Troubling trend of sudden heart attacks among young

This tragic incident highlights a troubling trend of sudden heart attacks among young people, many of which have been caught on video over the past few months. Health experts are increasingly concerned about the rise in such cases, often linked to factors like unhealthy lifestyles, excessive stress, irregular eating habits, and substance abuse.

Recent incidents of similar heart attacks

Hemant’s case mirrors other recent incidents, including the death of a nine-year-old girl in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this month. The young girl, who had been playing during recess, suddenly collapsed after returning to class. Despite immediate medical attention, she too succumbed to a heart attack.

Experts stress the importance of youth being more vigilant about their health. The increasing prevalence of heart-related conditions, even among the young, underscores the urgent need for lifestyle changes.

Regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and alcohol consumption are critical to preventing such incidents.