VIDEO: Youth Sets Mother On Fire, Records Video While She Burns Inside Police Station In UP's Aligarh

Aligarh: In a horrific incident, a youth set his mother on fire in the police station premises in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The youth tried to portray that his mother set herself on fire over a property dispute with his relatives. Luckily, the youth was caught on CCTV camera while setting his mother on fire. The video of the incident is circulating on social media, and the youth has been reportedly arrested.

The incident occurred on Tuesday inside Khair Police Station premises. The woman and her son reached the police station due to a property dispute with her relatives. After some time, the woman and her son stepped out of the police station and moved to an isolated place inside the premises. The woman poured petrol all over her body and started threatening the police with setting herself on fire.

The video shows that a police officer rushed towards the woman and held her hand while she was trying to set herself ablaze, and her son was recording the entire incident on his mobile phone. When the youth saw that the police officer had stopped his mother from setting herself on fire, he set his mother on fire using a lighter.

The youth kept recording while his mother was burning alive and did not bother or even try to douse the fire. The police officers present at the spot risked their lives and saved the woman by dousing the fire in time. There are reports that the police officer who doused the fire also suffered burn injuries on his hand.

The police said that the woman suffered 40 percent burn injuries and has been admitted to the hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her injuries. The police also said that the preliminary investigation shows that the son is guilty of setting his mother on fire. The police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The youth has been reportedly arrested for setting his mother on fire.