 Video: Youth Brutally Thrashed After Getting Caught Hidden Inside Trunk At Girlfriend's Home In UP's Azamgarh
Video: Youth Brutally Thrashed After Getting Caught Hidden Inside Trunk At Girlfriend's Home In UP's Azamgarh

Video: Youth Brutally Thrashed After Getting Caught Hidden Inside Trunk At Girlfriend’s Home In UP’s Azamgarh

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
A video making rounds on social media on Tuesday showed a man, hidden inside a trunk at his girlfriend's house, being pulled out and slapped repeatedly by the girl's parents in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

As per reports, the man was looking for an opportunity to come out of the trunk and escape before he was found and pulled out only to be severely thrashed by the family members.

In the video of the incident, which seems to have been recorded by one of the family members, the man can be seen coming out of the trunk as the family members stood nearby wielding sticks. As soon as the man stepped out, he was thrashed; even his pleading with folded hands did not stop the assault. Initially, the family thought that the man was a thief. In the video, contrary to what is being reported in the media, the man claimed that he was not a thief but only wanted to eat something as he was very hungry.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the incident occurred in a village under the Devgaon police station in Azamgarh last week. The man had gone to his girlfriend’s house under the cover of darkness. Alerted by villagers, the girl's family searched the house and found the man hiding in a trunk. They immediately pulled him out and began assaulting him, hitting and slapping him.

The police were notified and arrived at the scene, rescuing the man from the family’s clutches. Police have registered a case and are taking further action. The man's family has condemned the attack, stating that the visit was consensual and that it was the girlfriend who advised him to hide in the trunk when her family woke up.

