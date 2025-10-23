 Youth Arrested For Brutally Hitting Street Dog With Stick, Breaking Its Spine In Bhilwara - VIDEO
The police arrested the youth following the widespread circulation of the disturbing video. Police Commissioner Amit Kumar told the media that the viral video shows the man brutally assaulting the dog, resulting in a fractured spine.

Vinay Mishra
article-image

A shocking case of animal cruelty has been reported in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly breaking the spine of a street dog.

According to reports, a youth inflicted severe injuries on a dog by repeatedly striking it with a stick. The incident was captured on video, which later went viral on social media, prompting police action against the accused.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accused, Manish Suman, attacked the dog with a stick over a dispute involving a quarter liter of milk, causing serious injuries. Based on the viral video, the police formed a team to investigate.

Meanwhile, complainant Balveer Prajapati, a resident of Chanda Maharaj Ki Pulia, submitted a complaint stating that on Tuesday evening at 4 pm, while heading from Chanda Maharaj Ki Pulia toward Sanjay Colony, he saw Manish Suman, an employee of Yash Kirana Store, mercilessly beating the dog.

The police registered a case and began an investigation. Following the investigation, Manish Suman, a resident of Sanjay Colony, was arrested.

