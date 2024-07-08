Shocking VIDEO: Woman Driver Falls Into 30-Meter Ditch While Parking Her Car In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

X

A woman driver was severely injured after her car fell into a 30-meter ditch while she was reversing the vehicle in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Monday morning.

In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the woman can be seen attempting to park the car. She accidentally crashes it into the ditch while reversing as people rush towards the vehicle in the hill town.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.)

While parking the car near power house road in #Solan, the woman lost control of the car and the car fell into a ditch about 30 meters ditch. The woman suffered from serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/W3nEYwwOmH — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 8, 2024

According to reports, local residents who heard the loud noise ran towards the car and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital in Solan. She is currently receiving treatment for severe injuries to her leg and arm.

The local police have been informed about the incident and have launched a campaign to educate people in the area about safe driving practices in the hilly region.

70 Roads Shut, 51 Water Supply Schemes Disrupted Due to Rainfall

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused significant disruptions. As many as 70 roads have been closed, and 51 water supply schemes have been hampered. Additionally, 84 electricity supply schemes have been disrupted due to the current weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier predicted a reduction in rainfall from July 8 onwards. On Sunday, 76 roads were closed, 69 water supply schemes were hampered, and 34 electricity supply schemes were disrupted due to the inclement weather.

"Govt taking proactive measures to address the rain situation"

In a statement, Onkar Chand Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Government, provided an update on the rain situation in the state. Sharma emphasised that the government has taken proactive measures to address the rain situation. "We have prepared and pre-positioned men, material, and machinery for various situations. We are making efforts to clear the roads as quickly as possible," he said. Sharma also urged tourists to exercise caution and adhere to local advisories issued.

"I would appeal to all visiting tourists to follow the advisories of the district administration and avoid visiting rivers and streams. Even during the summer, over 30 people died due to drowning in the state," he added. Reflecting on last year's weather conditions, Sharma highlighted the government's readiness. "Last year, there was 400 percent extra rainfall in the state, but due to the pre-positioning of men, material, and machinery, we were able to save lives. The IMD has forecast a normal monsoon this year, and we hope not to face any extreme conditions. However, the state government is ready for any eventuality."