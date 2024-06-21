 Himachal Pradesh Accident: 4 Dead After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Shimla's Jubbal; Visuals Surface
Himachal Pradesh Accident: 4 Dead After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Shimla's Jubbal; Visuals Surface

The mishap took place in Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus which was enroute to Kuddu-Diltari in Rohru area of the Shimla district fell off the mountain road into the gorge below.

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image

Shimla: Four people, including the driver and the conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) died after the bus met with an accident in Shimla district on Friday.

"The accident took place at 6:45 am after the bus overturned on the road. In total there were 5 passengers plus the driver and conductor. Three injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Rohru," Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC said.

Driver & Conductor Among 4 Dead

While two people died on the spot, the driver and the conductor succumbed to their injuires on their way to the hospital, he said.

article-image

The deceased were identified as Karam Dass (driver), Rakesh Kumar (conductor), Birma Devi and Dhan Shah a resident of Nepal.

Those injured have been identified as Jiyender Rangta, Deepika and Hast Bahadur.

