VIDEO: Woman Gives Birth To Baby With 2 Faces, 4 Legs & 4 Arms In UP's Sitapur; Newborn Dies Within Few Hours

Sitapur: In a miraculous incident, a woman has given birth to a unique child at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The child has been born with two faces and four arms and four legs. Many people are rushing to the hospital to see the extraordinary baby. However, the baby passed away today at around 10 AM in the morning. The child's entire body was attached to another body.

The woman who has been identified as Rama Devi (40) who hails from Koreanpurwa, Kiratapur village which falls under the Sakran Police Station area. She started experiencing labor pain late Sunday () night after which she was rushed to the PHC Rewan. The woman gave birth to this extraordinary baby at around 5 AM in the morning after which villagers turned up in large numbers to the hospital to see the miraculous child. However, the child was not able to survive as the baby died in few hours.

The doctors said that the child's body was attached to another body which means one body was developed while the other body was under-developed. As the body was attached with another body, the child had two faces, four legs and four arms. Poonam's husband Ramphal said that his wife had given birth to an extraordinary child.

However, the hospital staff were frightened on seeing the baby with extraordinary features, so they took the baby outside after which an argument erupted at the hospital. However, the baby died five hours after it was born.

A video of the baby during the time of its birth is circulating on social media and the people are shocked to see the face and the limbs of the child. The hospital authorities were not able to save the child as the baby died in few hours after it was born. The family is in distress as they lost their newborn.