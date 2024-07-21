 Navi Mumbai: Premature Baby Dies A Day After Teen Mother Dies In Tragic Home Birth In Vashi
Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Premature Baby Dies A Day After Teen Dies In Tragic Home Birth In Vashi | Photo: Representative Image

A day after an 18-year-old girl died giving birth to a premature baby in the bathroom of her home in Vashi, the newborn also died. The baby weighed 2 kg and was being treated since Thursday evening from the time he was brought to Vashi General Hospital. “The baby was deprived of oxygen that he should have got immediately after birth. The exact cause of death can be ascertained after post-mortem,” a doctor said.

