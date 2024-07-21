Navi Mumbai: Premature Baby Dies A Day After Teen Mother Dies In Tragic Home Birth In Vashi

Navi Mumbai: Premature Baby Dies A Day After Teen Dies In Tragic Home Birth In Vashi | Photo: Representative Image

A day after an 18-year-old girl died giving birth to a premature baby in the bathroom of her home in Vashi, the newborn also died. The baby weighed 2 kg and was being treated since Thursday evening from the time he was brought to Vashi General Hospital. “The baby was deprived of oxygen that he should have got immediately after birth. The exact cause of death can be ascertained after post-mortem,” a doctor said.

The girl had come in May from Shrivardhan with her mother and two younger siblings to reside with her father. While the mother and brothers went back owing to the reopening of school, she stayed back. On Thursday, the father left for work; since afternoon his calls to her went unattended. The father alerted the neighbour who broke open the door to check on her and found her lying motionless in the bathroom with the baby.

“We are investigating the matter and have recorded the statements of the parents. As of now no case of any sexual abuse has been registered against anyone,” a police officer said.